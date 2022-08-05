Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 4.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 87,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,310. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.