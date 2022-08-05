Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,295 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 6.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.91. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

