Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Alamo Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALG stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 35,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

