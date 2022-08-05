Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $472.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

