Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
AKBA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
