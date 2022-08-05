AirSwap Price Hits $0.0926 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.