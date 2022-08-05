Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Airbnb updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

ABNB opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $34,033,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.