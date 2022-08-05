Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.47.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. 255,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

