Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ATSG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 467,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,204. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

