Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,150. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

