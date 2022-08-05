Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.32. 62,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.