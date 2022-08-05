Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 34,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,021. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,519,000 after buying an additional 88,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

