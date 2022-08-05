Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 7,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

