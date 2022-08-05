agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. agilon health updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 90,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $38.47.
In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
