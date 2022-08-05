Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 19,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,189. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

