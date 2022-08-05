AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.77

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.77 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.42). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43), with a volume of 275,170 shares changing hands.

AEW UK REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.08. The company has a market capitalization of £181.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

AEW UK REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

