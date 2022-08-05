Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aeva Technologies

Several research firms recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

