Aeternity Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.31 million and $988,207.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.