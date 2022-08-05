Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,178. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
