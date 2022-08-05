Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
AGLE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,178. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
