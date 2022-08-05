Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,178. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.