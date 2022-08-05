AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.46 and a 200 day moving average of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

