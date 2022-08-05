AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $6.86 on Friday, hitting $236.23. 45,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

