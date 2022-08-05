AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 162,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Leafly Stock Down 5.3 %

Leafly stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 21,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leafly Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

