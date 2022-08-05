AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the period. IM Cannabis comprises about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.07% of IM Cannabis worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,968. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.