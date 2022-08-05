AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $91.97 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,628 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 15.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $91,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 54.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

