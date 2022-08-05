AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,698 shares during the period. Canopy Growth comprises 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 377,570 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $3,158,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

