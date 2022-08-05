AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 0.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

NYSE FICO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.00. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,613. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.74. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

