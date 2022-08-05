Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

