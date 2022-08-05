Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,446,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

