Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.60 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.91.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

