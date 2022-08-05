ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

ADTRAN Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 608,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

