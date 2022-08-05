ADT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
ADT has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ADT by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADT (ADT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.