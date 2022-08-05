ADT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ADT by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.