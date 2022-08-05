ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 6.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 846,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 800,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.78.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
