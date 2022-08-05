adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($226.80) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($293.81) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

FRA ADS traded up €4.24 ($4.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €175.24 ($180.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,099 shares. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €196.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

