ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ACI Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.