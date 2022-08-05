Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,320 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $50,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $80.98. 10,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,578. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

