Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Abiomed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.98. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,132. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.26.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.