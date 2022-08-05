Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 75,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

