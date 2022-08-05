AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.08

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $27.70. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 34,910 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

