AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,234.06

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.06 ($15.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($14.95). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.19), with a volume of 22,832 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £277.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,763.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,230.48.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

