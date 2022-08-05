908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 12,733 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MASS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 338,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,111. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.