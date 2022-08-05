600 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.