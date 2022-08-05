58,461 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $50.26.
