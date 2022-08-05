500 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

