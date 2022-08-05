4,927 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. 2,103,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

