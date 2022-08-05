3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,066,000 after purchasing an additional 255,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $147.90. 75,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

