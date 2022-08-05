397,300 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 397,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 195,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.