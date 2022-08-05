360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up about 69.2% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $60,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

