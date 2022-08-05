27,737 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 175,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.