26,905 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 1,011,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

